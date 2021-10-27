  • Home
    What does it mean to be Protestant in the Contemporary World??
    What does it mean to be Protestant in the Contemporary World??
Chaplains called to prison

Being a prison chaplain isn’t a job, it’s a calling, according to Parklea Correctional Centre’s five faith leaders.

To ensure the prison can provide support and guidance to its diverse inmate population and staff, chaplains from the Anglican, Catholic, Seventh Day provide pastoral care.

There are Adventist, Uniting, and Islamic chaplains and plans to recruit more from other faiths.

The chaplain’s role is to listen and provide counsel to inmates, their families and staff when they need help, and when COVID restrictions permit, a church service is held on Sundays.

While they come from different denominations and faiths, they all enjoy working together and provide pastoral care to anyone who needs it.

Uniting chaplain Liva has been at the prison the longest, serving the needs of inmates and staff for six years.

“To work as a chaplain is a vocation or a calling, it’s not a job, but we are not here to proselyte to others or convert inmates to become Christians,” Liva said.

“We are chaplains for everyone. We are all God’s children and loved by God equally. The presence of [Muslim chaplain] Mohamad has enriched our “being” as chaplains.”

Stanhope Anglican Church minister Edwin wanted to expand into chaplaincy after volunteering with prison ministry organisation Kairos International.

“I saw the impact their ministry had on the lives of the inmates. That convinced me prison ministry was something worthwhile to pursue as a chaplain,” Edwin said.

“I hope to help people to reassess their lives, accept responsibility for their actions and make purposeful changes in their lives so that they don’t reoffend.”

Muslim chaplain Mohamad was interested in working in a prison to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I want to be part of making a difference in the rehabilitation of inmates and I love to see time spent with them making a change in their behaviour and attitude,” Mohamad said.

Edwin and Mohamad offered some words of advice for those considering entering prison chaplaincy.

“I will certainly recommend this job to anyone who loves, values and respects the inmates as people made in the image of God and who are very precious in God’s sight,” Edwin said.

“Someone who likes to listen, someone with empathy and strength of character,” Mohamad said. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights' Editor

