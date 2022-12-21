Can AI contribute to the common good?

An upcoming United Nations conference will explore ways Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics could be used to advance the common good, including areas such as combatting the climate crisis and bolstering humanitarian response



The two-day AI for Good Global Summit will take place in Geneva, Switzerland from 6 to 7 July. It will feature speakers from the humanitarian and technology sectors.

The two-day summit is organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and will explore how new technologies can support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Doreen Bogdan-Martin is the ITU’s Secretary-General.

“It’s in our collective interest that we can shape AI faster than it is shaping us,” Ms Bodan-Martin said.



“This summit, as the UN’s primary platform for AI, will bring to the table leading voices representing a diversity of interests to ensure that AI can be a powerful catalyst for progress in our race to rescue the SDGs.”

Innovative solutions and world-class speakers

The AI for Good Global Summit will feature eight humanoid social robots and 20 specialised robots, being brought together for the first time under the same roof. The robots will showcase capabilities ranging from fighting fires and delivering aid to providing healthcare and farming sustainably.

Two high-level roundtables – featuring government officials, industry executives, academics, and UN partners – will explore the policies, regulations, and standards needed for AI to advance sustainable development.

The event will also host the final round of the AI for Good Innovation Factory where start-ups from around the world will pitch their AI solutions to advance the SDGs.

ITU connects the world

AI for Good is organised by ITU, the UN specialised agency for information and communication technologies, together with 40 partner UN agencies. The summit is co-convened by the government of Switzerland.

Participation in the summit is free and open to everyone. It will be streamed online.