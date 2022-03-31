Calling political leaders to act on climate change

Two upcoming Uniting Church events will call on the next federal government to make climate change action a top priority.

Pasifika-led Election Forum on Climate Change

With the devastating floods in northern NSW following the worst bushfires in Australia’s history in 2020, climate change will be a big issue at the next election.

That is why we will be holding a Uniting Church election forum focussing on climate change, at Penrith in western Sydney on the evening of 27 April. Political leaders from the major parties have been invited to share the climate policies they will bring to the next election. There will be opportunity to understand and ask questions about, how tthey will address the challenge of climate change, should they form the next government.

Importantly, this election forum will be led by members of the Uniting Church Pasifika community. While all of us are, and will be affected by climate change, our neighbours in the Pacific are particularly vulnerable. Their lands and waters, their livelihoods, and their very identity are under threat right now. The wider Uniting Church and community is invited to stand with them, as well as expressing concerns.

The forum will take place at Penrith Panthers (Ron Mulock AO Room) from 6pm to 8.30 pm on Wednesday 27 April. There are 350 seats available. If you are able to attend the forum in person, register here.

If you are not able to attend, you can support in other ways. Your congregation or group may be able to send a brief video message of support. We will share more information on this in coming days. The Uniting Church Pasifika leaders organising the forum ask all Uniting Church members and communities to join with them in praying for the forum – that there will be honest and constructive scrutiny and discussion of climate policies and a will for all groups to work together for a good and sustainable future for all.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Jon O’Brien in the Uniting Advocacy team at joobrien@uniting.org or 0477 725 528

Young adult online forum on climate change policy

As Christians we have the responsibility to be stewards of God’s creation. Climate change is something that is happening now. We have the opportunity to act and we should use it.”

Milise Ofa Foiakau, Pulse Field Officer.

The ability to vote is both a privilege and a responsibility. In voting we have the opportunity to shape (even in a small way) the values of our nation and the policies of government.

But it can be hard to know what policies to support. Most politicians can be pretty persuasive in speaking about the actions they propose, and that includes policies on climate change. How can we weigh up what the different parties and candidates are saying?

That is what this on-line forum aimed at youth and young adults is about. It will start by looking at the reality of climate change and why Christians should be concerned about it. It will go through what good climate policy looks like, based on the best scientific evidence on what is happening and what is needed to avoid the most harmful impacts of climate change.



The forum aims to give participants a clearer idea of what commitments to look for, and how the policies of those seeking our vote actually stack up against the scientific evidence and our deepest faith convictions. It won’t just be listening. There will be time for discussion and to ask questions of our speakers.

While this event is aimed at youth and young adults connected with the Uniting Church, people of all ages and the wider community are welcome to join us. All of us will be affected by the decisions we do or do not make in the next decade. And all of us bear some responsibility for the world we will leave to future generations.

The Young Adult Climate Policy Forum will take place on Wednesday 20 April 20 from 7pm to 8.15 pm. You can register for the forum here.

For more information on this event, please contact Milise Ofa Foiakau, Pulse Field Officer at milisef@nswact.uca.org,au or 0436 817 315