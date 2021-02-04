Building up Bidwill
Bidwill Uniting hosted its first market night on Thursday, 11 February, an event intended to make a difference in the lives of local community members.
Stallholders at the event sold last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts.
Bec Reidy is the Centre Coordinator at Uniting Bidwill. She told Insights that the markets were an important part of an overall strategy for the local community.
“The night went really well. There was a great turnout and everyone was talking about the great atmosphere,” Ms Reidy said.
“Stallholders are really keen for the next one.”
“These markets are part of a broader strategy to build resident capacity in running a business. Soon, we’ll be holding training sessions for the stallholders on how to improve their business practices and earn more income.”
Bidwill Uniting’s markets will take place at 26 Bidwill Square on Thursday 11 March, from 5 to 8pm.
For more information on Bidwill Uniting, visit their Facebook page here.
