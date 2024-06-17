Break Free from the Little Things to Unclutter Your Life

We all fall into bad habits – sometimes without even realising it. They often start subtly, as the easy choice in the moment. But before you know it, unnecessary clutter weighs down your life and holds you back from living your best.

This isn’t about judgment. It’s a reminder that life is precious. Let’s ditch the habits that steal our joy and energy, and make room for the vibrant life we were meant to live.

Remember Marie Kondo, the decluttering expert and her mantra that if it doesn’t give you joy, move it on.

Here are some habits to leave behind:

The Comparison Trap: Social media makes it easy to get stuck comparing ourselves to others. Don’t chase someone else’s highlight reel. Instead, focus on living your own exciting life.

Procrastination Station: Stop putting off that dream project, big or small. Schedule time to get started, even if it’s just a small chunk. You’ll be surprised how good it feels to make progress.

Social Media Squabbles: Those online arguments rarely change minds and often leave you feeling drained. Step away from the keyboard and engage in face-to-face conversations that matter.

The Inner Critic: Silence that negative voice! You are capable and worthy. Replace those negative thoughts with affirmations that celebrate your strengths.

Nightime Glow: Give yourself the gift of a good night’s sleep. Put down your phone well before bedtime to wind down and recharge.

The Morning Doom Scroll: Start your day with intention, not someone else’s curated feed. Use those quiet morning moments for reflection, prayer, or simply enjoying the peace.

Worrywarts Anonymous: Worrying won’t solve problems. Let go of what’s outside your control and focus on what you can influence.

The Constant Check-in: Social media can be a time-suck. Use those brief moments throughout the day for something more meaningful – a quick prayer, a kind gesture, or just a moment of mindful awareness.

Skipping Breakfast: Fuel your body and mind for the day ahead. Breakfast is a great time to set your intentions and prepare for a productive day.

Impulse Purchases: Practice mindful spending. Buy things that truly add value to your life, not just a temporary thrill.

Remember, you are a work in progress, fearfully and wonderfully made by God.

There will be stumbles along the way. Embrace God’s grace for you, and extend the same kindness to yourself.