Bonhoeffer Society holds membership drive
Join in the next 24 hours for a discount on Dietrich Bonhoeffer books…
The International Bonhoeffer Society-English Language Section (IBS-ELS) is actively seeking new members. For the next 24 hours, the society will give those who join a 35 percent discount on a number works by and about the famed theologian and modern martyr.
The books include The Collected Sermons of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Vols. 1 and 2, all 17 volumes of the DBWE (Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Works in English), and various books about his work, legacy, and interpretation.
Memberships start at $3 a month (for students), but anyone can join as a Friend of the Society for free and take advantage of the discounts.
According to their official website, the Society, “is dedicated to advancing the theology and legacy of German pastor-theologian and Nazi resister, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, in the academy, church, and world.”
The offer expires on 30 June, 2022, at midnight (Eastern Daylight Time, US.)
