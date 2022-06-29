  • Home
    Why I kept going to beer club this Lent
    Opinion: The Bible says nothing about abortion. So being anti-choice is a cultural and political decision, not a biblical one
    ‘No religion’ part of ongoing trend, but not whole story
    What can we do with discontentment?
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Bonhoeffer Society holds membership drive

Join in the next 24 hours for a discount on Dietrich Bonhoeffer books…

The International Bonhoeffer Society-English Language Section (IBS-ELS) is actively seeking new members. For the next 24 hours, the society will give those who join a 35 percent discount on a number works by and about the famed theologian and modern martyr.

The books include The Collected Sermons of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Vols. 1 and 2, all 17 volumes of the DBWE (Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Works in English), and various books about his work, legacy, and interpretation.

Memberships start at $3 a month (for students), but anyone can join as a Friend of the Society for free and take advantage of the discounts.

According to their official website, the Society, “is dedicated to advancing the theology and legacy of German pastor-theologian and Nazi resister, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, in the academy, church, and world.” 

The offer expires on 30 June, 2022, at midnight (Eastern Daylight Time, US.)

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

