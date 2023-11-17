  • Home
Blackheath Uniting Church celebrates foundation centenary

Blackheath Uniting Church celebrates foundation centenary

Blackheath Uniting Church celebrated the 100th anniversary of its foundation on 17 October. 

On 17 October, 1923, the foundation stones were laid for what was at the time a Methodist Church. 

Moderator Faaimata Havea-Hiliou presided over a thanksgiving service. 
 
The church displayed a number of historical documents and items for the service, including the wedding gown worn by Anne Crowther when she was married in the completed church.   

Rev. Havea-Hiliou preached and Colin Semmler sang a version of “Bless this House.”  

This was followed by a lunch, during which a birthday cake was cut by Miss Jean Twyford, the oldest member, whose grandmother, Mrs Phillips, was one of those who laid the foundation stone. 

Work on the church finished in 1924, with the first service taking place on Easter that year. Blackheath Uniting Church will commemorate the centenary on Easter Sunday, 31 March, 2024. 
 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

