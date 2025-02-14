bible.ai Launches World-First Christian App Powered by AI Technology

bible.ai releases a first-of-its-kind Christian AI app that provides personalised, scripture-based theological insights tailored to the user’s spiritual journey.

The first religious app to use voice and virtual AI on a theological platform, bible.ai allows users to ask questions and provides personalised answers based on the Bible and other theological data sources.

The Australian-based founder and CEO of bible.ai, Leio McLaren, says his love for technology combined with his faith in Jesus inspired bible.ai and is a step towards using AI technology for redemptive purposes.

“Our society faces a lot of trials and challenges because of the rapid progression of technology; bible.ai aims to use AI technology for good and redemptive purposes. We believe the next five years represent the largest global church missional opportunity in history through this harnessing of AI,” says Leio McLaren, Founder & CEO of bible.ai.

bible.ai’s new multi-modal AI is the first of its kind in this sector and sets a new standard in faith-based AI models, leveraging cutting-edge technology typically reserved for secular industries.

The product was custom-trained on a proprietary Christian dataset, developed in-house over two years by the team at bible.ai, and crafted to offer six distinct life-like voices, including those inspired by the speech patterns of historical theologians such as C.S. Lewis, Martin Luther King Jr. and Charles Spurgeon.

“At bible.ai, we’re creating a future where technology adapts to us, not vice versa. We believe that voice is intuitive, personal, and the most natural way we communicate; it should be the default way we interact with something as personal as scripture,” says Leio McLaren, Founder & CEO of bible.ai.

With voice AI, users can engage in fluid, hands-free conversations about scripture, personal challenges or daily reflections. Its ‘Theology Mode’ allows users to engage in immersive dialogues bible.ai allows users to engage in immersive dialogues with a voice that is inspired by iconic faith figures. These features bring depth and historical context while championing heroes of the faith in biblical exploration, which has never been possible in a technology product.

“Imagine sitting down for coffee with history’s greatest theologians, cooking alongside Leonard Ravenhill, or diving into deep scripture study with A.W. Tozer. bible.ai is offering a personalised way for this next generation to engage with, study, and understand the Bible and, most importantly, have conversations about faith,” says Leio McLaren, Founder & CEO of bible.ai.

bible.ai is available now on the Apple App Store worldwide. To learn more about all its features, visit www.bible.ai or stay updated with bible.ai on Instagram @bible.ai_app.