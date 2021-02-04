Ban on church singing to be lifted

In news that will be welcomed by church congregations, the NSW government has announced that it will ease the ban on singing by congregants in places of worship.

Under changes which come into place on Friday, 26 February, congregants will be allowed to sing if they wear masks, and remain distanced at one person per four square metres.



Currently no congregant singing is allowed in the state’s churches, with one person per two square metres allowed in places of worship



Several other changes to restrictions will affect worship and activities in church buildings. The number of people allowed to sing in a performance (such as in a choir) will be raised to 30.

In changes that will affect Bible studies and small group gatherings, the number of people allowed to gather in a home will be raised to 50.



While restrictions are set to be eased, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned against complacency.

“With the rollout of the vaccine now underway, and no new locally acquired cases in NSW, we are able to make further changes towards a new ‘COVID normal,’” Ms Berejiklian said.

“I thank the community for following the health advice to keep the virus at bay. However, we cannot become complacent.”

NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant reminded people that COVID-19 can be transmitted more easily in crowded indoor settings.

“Don’t attend these types of events if you have COVID-19 symptoms – instead get tested immediately and self-isolate,” Dr Chant said.

“If holding these gatherings, please use outdoor settings and well ventilated spaces where available and avoid overcrowding to reduce the risk of COVID transmission.”



To stay up-to-date with COVID-19 restrictions, visit the NSW Government website here.