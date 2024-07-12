Australians are no longer exercising primarily for weight loss

Weight loss is no longer the reason Australians are choosing to exercise, according to new research commissioned by ASICS. A study of over 1,000 people found that imrproving mental health is now the primary motivation for exercise (28 percent) compared to five years ago when the main motivator was for weight loss (17 percent).

As part of the study, Australians were asked to compare their motivations for exercise today, versus five years ago, revealing that a desire to improve fitness levels (23 percent) and general physical health, including muscle, bone, and heart health (18 percent) were the secondary drivers for lacing up, with almost half of Australians now focused on their mental wellbeing above all else (40 percent).

Meg McClerg is a psychologist and an ASICS brand ambassador.



“The tides are turning, and people are exercising because they love the benefits movement brings them, not because of the shame and guilt associated with what they ate last night, or a dress they feel they need to fit into,” she said.

“Exercise is a proven way to manage the stress of life’s demands and is one of the top tactics recommended by health professionals to improve mental wellbeing, so it’s great to see that this message is starting to resonate, and people are understanding that being active is a powerful tool to feeling your best,” she said.

Of those surveyed, Generation Y were the biggest demographic that nominated mental wellbeing as their main motivation for exercise, with over a third (35 percent) prioritising this. Generation Z followed closely behind this cohort, with 34 percent.