Art exhibition to go beyond words

In December, Uniting Church Minister and artist Douglas Purnell will present a suite of paintings working towards his vision of creating a contemplative chapel space.

The exhibition will open with a conversation between Rev. Dr Purnell and fellow artist Chris Wyatt at 2pm Saturday 2 December.  There will be a public conversation with the artist every Saturday at 2pm.

“This is the summation of a long journey to create a body of work that could become a chapel space in which people might, sit quietly and be addressed by ‘Mystery’ in fresh ways,” Rev. Dr Purnell said.

“Can I be a minister/theologian who goes ’beyond words’?”

“That is ultimately what the Christmas story does, goes beyond words, and we have worked as church for so long to tie it down with specific words.”

‘Douglas Purnell: Beyond Words’ will run 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday from Saturday 2 December 2 until Tuesday 19 December at the McGlade Gallery, Australian Catholic University (Gate 3 25A Barker Rd Strathfield 2135).

For more of Douglas Purnell’s work, visit his official website here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

