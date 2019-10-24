Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Armidale Uniting Church organ turns 140

Armidale Uniting Church organ turns 140

Armidale Uniting Church has celebrated the 140th anniversary of their Willis pipe organ. The organ, which is still in use, has been a part of several churches over the course of its use.

On Sunday, 20 October, the church held a concert to celebrate the milestone. The concert featured Lena Schmalz on the organ, alongside violinist Caolin Sholl, oboist Graham Maddox, and flautist Sharon Davidge.

The organ was made in Liverpool, England by Henry Willis and Sons in 1879. The same firm built organs for many of England’s famous cathedrals, such as St Paul’s, London.

Deirdre Waters is a member of Armidale Uniting Church. Her husband’s family were one of three that contributed to the cost of the organ. Mrs Waters told local newspaper The Armidale Expressthat the church was “fortunate to have such a fine organ.”

The instrument was originally imported from England at a cost of £475. It is one of only seven Willis pipe organs in Australia.

The pipe organ was first used at St Stephen’s Presbyterian Church in Sydney’s Phillip Street. The church later moved to Macquarie Street in 1934 and Armidale’s Methodist Church minister Rev. Morris A. Yates bought it for its current location.

The organ cost the Methodist Church £1000, and it was dedicated on 21 July, 1935.

We want to tell your stories

Your story matters to us at Insights, let us be part of it. Do you have a great community activity or event that your church engages in? We want to tell your stories so God’s mission in the world is visible to all. Email us photos, a brief description, contact details, dates, or anything you think might be relevant for others to know about what you’re doing.



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Share

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

2
0
1
1
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Sing up

Login

Scroll to Top