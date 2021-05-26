  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
    Pentecost, the Spirit, and the people of God
    Pentecost, the Spirit, and the people of God
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
  • Reviews
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Anniversary Insights to release next month

Anniversary Insights to release next month

The next issue of Insights will commemorate the magazine’s 30th year in production.

The 30th anniversary issue features interviews and reflections from current and former Insights staff, an outline of the magazine’s history, and a brief foray into what came before the magazine.

The edition will also have some updates from the ongoing Synod meeting, as well as the usual news and reflections.

The print edition of the magazine will make its way out to Uniting Church congregations and buildings in the third week of June and will be available online via Issu.

Insights first launched as a print magazine in August 1991. Its editorial team included Damian J. Gleeson, Stuart Pierce, Donald Kerr, Roy De Giorgio, and Joan Hayes.

To see past issues of Insights, visit the Issu page here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#WeBelongTogether 🎉 📅Only a few more weeks to go b…
Today is the #NationalSorryDay, a day to acknowled…
The Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley h…
if you couldn't attend the #ClimateStrike organise…
#WeBelongTogether 🎉 From June, we will be combinin…
Men and women die because they don’t have clean wa…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top