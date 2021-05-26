Anniversary Insights to release next month
The next issue of Insights will commemorate the magazine’s 30th year in production.
The 30th anniversary issue features interviews and reflections from current and former Insights staff, an outline of the magazine’s history, and a brief foray into what came before the magazine.
The edition will also have some updates from the ongoing Synod meeting, as well as the usual news and reflections.
The print edition of the magazine will make its way out to Uniting Church congregations and buildings in the third week of June and will be available online via Issu.
Insights first launched as a print magazine in August 1991. Its editorial team included Damian J. Gleeson, Stuart Pierce, Donald Kerr, Roy De Giorgio, and Joan Hayes.
To see past issues of Insights, visit the Issu page here.
