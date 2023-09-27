AI Reveals a Glimpse of What Jesus May Have Looked Like Using the Turin Shroud

In a groundbreaking development, artificial intelligence (AI) has harnessed the enigmatic power of the Turin Shroud to provide an unprecedented representation of what Jesus Christ could have looked like. The centuries-old mystery surrounding the shroud, believed by some to have wrapped the body of Jesus after his crucifixion, has been revisited with the help of cutting-edge AI technology tool Midjourney.

This AI-driven breakthrough offers a lifelike portrayal of Jesus, depicting a man with flowing hair, a beard, open eyes, and a portion of his body visible. While it’s important to note that this image is a contemporary interpretation generated by a modern device, the results are nothing short of astonishing.

The Turin Shroud’s history is as enigmatic as the figure it bears. Unveiled to the public over six centuries ago, it immediately faced skepticism regarding its authenticity. In 1390, French bishop Pierre d’Arcis sent a letter to Pope Clement VII, suggesting that the shroud was likely a skillful forgery intended to deceive and extract money from the faithful. He argued that it was more plausible that someone had falsely declared it as the actual burial cloth of Jesus.

Scientific investigations into the shroud over the years have only deepened the mystery. Carbon dating placed the shroud’s creation between 1260 AD and 1390 AD, casting doubt on its connection to Jesus. In 1979, the Turin Commission proposed that the mysterious stains on the cloth were not blood but pigments. More recently, in 2018, forensic scientists published research in the Journal of Forensic Science asserting that the shroud had been artificially created.

Throughout these ongoing debates, the Turin Shroud has remained a source of fascination, provoking theological, historical, and scientific questions that challenge our understanding of this ancient relic. Now, AI has joined the quest, shedding new light on the shroud’s potential significance and offering a glimpse into what the iconic figure of Jesus may have resembled.

Picture: An AI-generated image of Jesus based on the Turin Shroud (Source: Midjourney) Insert Picture: The Turin Shroud (Source: AFB by Getty images)