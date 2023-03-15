Acting together to reduce gambling harm
Poker machine gambling in NSW causes enormous harm to individuals, families, and communities. But up to now, the powerful gambling industry has been able to stifle efforts at reform.
But that’s changing. For the first time poker machine reform is an election issue with both major parties having proposals to address the problem.
But what are the issues involved and why does it matter? To answer these questions Uniting and the NSW and ACT Synod are hosting a pre-election on-line forum on poker machine reform, this coming Monday evening, 20 March.
Speakers include Kate Seselja from the Alliance for Gambling Reform and Rev. Stu Cameron from Wesley Mission. They will unpack the problem and the solutions, and explain what everyday people can do to help achieve positive change and reduce the damage inflicted by pokies.
If you would like more information, please contact Jon O’Brien in the Uniting Advocacy team at joobrien@uniting.org or on 0477 725 528. You can register using this link.
UPCOMING EVENTS
‘How to make the most of your NCLS results’Tue, 14th Mar 2023 - Mon, 20th Mar 2023
The Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network (DRCN) Core Training Course - CanberraThu, 27th Apr 2023 - Fri, 28th Apr 2023
Spiritual Care Australia Conference - Trajectories of HopeMon, 19th Jun 2023 - Wed, 21st Jun 2023
Preachfest 2023Wed, 1st Nov 2023 - Fri, 3rd Nov 2023
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.