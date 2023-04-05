  • Home
    Is Easter a pagan festival?
    Is Easter a pagan festival?
    Justice, possibility, and Artificial Intelligence
    Justice, possibility, and Artificial Intelligence
    The Gospel According to Bluey
    The Gospel According to Bluey
    Red Alert?
    Red Alert?
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
Home
Australian Christian Lobby announces new CEO

Australian Christian Lobby announces new CEO

The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) has replaced longstanding CEO Martyn Iles with Michelle Pearse, the group announced on Monday 3 April.

Ms Peace is currently in London and will start in the role in July.

“I am excited to be stepping into the leadership of the Australian Christian Lobby,” she said.

“Christian influence in politics has been a long-held passion of mine.  In my twenties I was the state director of the ACL in WA, where we had significant wins in parliament, great opportunities in the media, and also saw a real grassroots effort by the church and Christians to be a voice on the issues that matter in the Kingdom of God and matter for the Gospel.”

Jim Wallace is the ACL’s Chair. He welcomed the appointment.

“After what I am sure is godly intervention, I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Michelle Pearse as the new CEO of ACL,” he said.

“Michelle comes with an impressive track record in strategically working in and lobbying into parliaments, and most recently, together with her husband and three children, they have built an influential church in the heart of London for the past five years – showing their great commitment to the Gospel,” Mr Wallace said.

The ACL’s previous CEO Martyn Iles said he was dismissed by the ACL in late February.  Mr Illes said the ACL board had reviewed its strategy and decided he was not the right person for the role.

The ACL is a lobby group. It does not claim peak status. According to the organisation’s website, “We want to see Christian principles and ethics accepted and influencing the way we are governed, do business and relate as a society. We want Australia to become a more just and compassionate nation.”

In October 2022, the ACL was listed as a hate group by The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) is an international think tank created by members of the civil rights group Southern Poverty Law Center. The GPAHE described the group as, “denying the existence of transgender people.”

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

