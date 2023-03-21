‘The longer you take, the longer they wait’: New Foster Care Uniting campaign

This week, Uniting will launch a new TV commercial in Dubbo and on the Mid-North Coast. The campaign aims to highlight the ongoing need for foster carers across New South Wales and hopes to encourage people who are thinking of becoming a carer to act now.

The impact of waiting to become a Foster carer

Anita Le Lay, Head of Operations, says “Uniting Foster Care is really feeling the impacts of the chronic shortage of foster carers in Dubbo and on the Mid-North Coast – in fact, this is a problem across New South Wales and throughout the country.

Our research shows that when people consider becoming a carer, they often think about how and when it will fit into their lives but what they’re not considering are the ramifications of their procrastination. Our new foster care campaign is tackling this head on by convincing potential carers that the right time is now – that the longer you take, the longer they wait.

This new campaign is about creating a ‘call to arms’ for all potential foster carers who want to change the life of a child for the better. We know that this is challenging work but restoring a child to a safe and loving home can be one of the most satisfying things they’ll ever do.”

