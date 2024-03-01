Home
A powerful witness on Baptism Sunday

A powerful witness on Baptism Sunday

On 25 February, Pittwater Uniting Church conducted a Baptism Sunday at Narrabeen Lake.  
 
Rev. Simon Lee is Pittwater Uniting Church’s minister. He told Insights, “It was a truly unforgettable experience that brought our community together in a truly inspiring way.” 

“It was a beautiful sight to see so many people coming together to support and celebrate this special occasion, with over 100 people attending Baptism Sunday at Narrabeen Lake, where 10 were baptised and another 10 re-affirmed their baptism. It was a powerful witness with so many individuals taking this step of faith in Jesus.” 

“People of all ages participated, showing that God is alive and moving here.”  

“The atmosphere was absolutely buzzing with excitement as the newly baptised individuals emerged from the water and were showered with heartfelt prayers.” 

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top