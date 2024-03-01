A powerful witness on Baptism Sunday

On 25 February, Pittwater Uniting Church conducted a Baptism Sunday at Narrabeen Lake.



Rev. Simon Lee is Pittwater Uniting Church’s minister. He told Insights, “It was a truly unforgettable experience that brought our community together in a truly inspiring way.”

“It was a beautiful sight to see so many people coming together to support and celebrate this special occasion, with over 100 people attending Baptism Sunday at Narrabeen Lake, where 10 were baptised and another 10 re-affirmed their baptism. It was a powerful witness with so many individuals taking this step of faith in Jesus.”

“People of all ages participated, showing that God is alive and moving here.”

“The atmosphere was absolutely buzzing with excitement as the newly baptised individuals emerged from the water and were showered with heartfelt prayers.”