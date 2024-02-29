A Chilling Exploration of Truth and Deception

Review: Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall is not your typical whodunit thriller. It delves deeper, offering a compelling and nuanced exploration of human psychology, marital dynamics, and the elusive nature of truth.

The film centres around Sandra, a renowned author, accused of murdering her husband after his mysterious fall from their chalet window. As the story unfolds through flashbacks and courtroom drama, we witness the complexities of their relationship, riddled with resentment, unspoken truths, and lingering doubts.

Sandra Hüller delivers a captivating performance as the stoic and enigmatic Sandra, battling not only the legal system but also the public’s scrutiny and her own internal demons. The supporting cast, including the young actor portraying their blind son, further adds depth and emotional resonance to the narrative.

Director Justine Triet masterfully crafts a suspenseful atmosphere without relying on cheap thrills. The film’s pacing is deliberate, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the characters’ emotional journeys and ponder the various interpretations of the events.

While some may find the film’s ambiguity frustrating, it ultimately serves as its strength. As the film unfolds as a viewer, you are the juror, constantly weighing up the consequences of Sandra’s actions and motivations. In this regard, with each scene Sandra’s culpability is always in question as you vacillate between guilt and innocence.

We are offered few flashbacks to Sandra’s relationship with her husband and little to build a compelling picture of her husband’s motivations and frustrations in their marriage, save one key scene that plays out in flashback and then back to audio in the courtroom where you have to imagine the outcome of a recorded fight they have.

The complex marital dynamics and the family stresses play out as the film unfolds with deliberately measured pacing, leaving the audience to continually question the outcome of the court case.

Anatomy of a Fall doesn’t offer easy answers but rather invites viewers to question their own perceptions and grapple with the complexities of human relationships.

Overall, Anatomy of a Fall is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged film that will stay with you long after the credits roll. It’s no surprise that its lead actor Sandra Hüller and the film itself has been nominated for multiple awards. It’s a must-watch for those who appreciate character-driven stories and films that challenge conventions.

Anatomy of a Fall is currently in cinemas