  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Forty years in ministry
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    Where is God in times like these?
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
  • Reviews
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
“A celebration of women in the church”

“A celebration of women in the church”

Rev. Sally Yabsley-Bell was ordained as a deacon on 15 January in a service held at St Matthews Uniting Church in Baulkham Hills.

Rev. Yabsley Bell told Insights that the service was “a celebration of women in the church”, with Rev. Christine Balis Kelly, Rev. Karen Mitchel Lambert, and Rev. Dr Rhonda White taking part.

The service was limited to 50 people in person due to COVID limitations in place at the time.

“It feels a bit strange that this thing I have been working towards for so long has just happened. Is some ways it changes everything and in others it changes almost nothing,” Rev. Yabsley Bell said.

“I really struggle with having people see my ministry differently now that I am ordained. The Uniting church policy states that a lay person can hold most any role in the Church, so I have always felt the work I was doing prior to being ordained is equally relevant and worthwhile. I feel like while it is special to acknowledge the lifelong nature of my call, the work I provide is not different to a qualified lay person.” 

Rev. Karen Mitchel Lambert told Insights that she and Rev. Yabsley Bell had, “journeyed together for a long time, since when I first met her in the Ministry of Chaplain at Western Sydney Uni, watching her grow into Leadership as a Mission Worker and a nurse, then see her pursue ministry with children’s and family ministry.”

“Her journey has not been easy but every step has been a deepening of her faith and growth in her leadership.”

Rev Yabsley Bell recently began a placement at MLC School in Burwood.

“I know it is good to do things that challenge you, and I know this placement will do that,” she said.

“The staff have been so welcoming and they really seem to take a lot of pride in the school and the students. The school’s tag line for its mission plan is ‘The girl is the heart of all that we do.’  And that statement guides how we plan and structure all our programs.” 

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#SaveTheDate 📅 Domestic solar panel uptake is incr…
Two Uniting Church NSW & ACT ministry agents recen…
Be the light!
#RSVP Attention all young leaders! 🥁🥁 YouLEAD+ app…
2021 #ChangeTheHeart Prayer Service - Tuning in To…
We are a few hours away from the Retreat Yourself…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top