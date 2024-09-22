A Body Horror Exploration of Impossible Beauty Standards

Review: The Substance

Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance is a provocative and unsettling exploration of the impossible beauty standards placed on women. This body horror film, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, delves into the darker side of the pursuit of perfection, using a unique narrative structure, striking visuals and visceral horror to convey its powerful message.

At the heart of The Substance is a drug that allows users to inhabit a younger, more physically perfect body. Elizabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood star played by Demi Moore, is desperate to regain her youth and relevance. She becomes involved in a dangerous experiment that leads her to share a body with Sue, a version of her younger self played by Margaret Qualley. The drug only allows either Elizabeth or Sue to be present while the alternate body lies dormant causing more and more unsettling things to happen to both of them as they push the boundaries.

The film’s narrative structure is a clever device that allows Fargeat to explore the themes of aging, identity, and the societal pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. As Elizabeth and Sue share the same body, they must navigate the complexities of their relationship, both physically and emotionally.

The Substance is visually stunning, with Fargeat’s direction emphasising the grotesque and disturbing aspects of the film’s premise. The use of prosthetics and special effects is particularly effective, creating a sense of unease and discomfort.

The film’s setting, a kind of hyper-realistic Los Angeles with an 80’s aesthetic, only highlights the films stark and grotesque imagery.

French Director Fargeat, who wrote the film as well, said of the themes in the film: “At every age, we can find something wrong with ourselves, which can make us feel like monsters. Your image defines you and your self-worth. But I thought that if I could create something meaningful about these issues, it could also serve as a form of liberation.”

The film’s central theme is the destructive nature of the pursuit of perfection. Elizabeth and Sue both become victims of their own desire to meet society’s expectations. Their experiences highlight the psychological and physical toll that can be taken by the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards.

This is an uncomfortable film to watch. The phrase “body horror” is used for a reason when describing the way the film morphs toward its monstrous conclusion. It’s provocative and visceral presentation doesn’t have the camera turning away from the grotesquery, rather it zeros in on the visuals and even more unsettling, its aural landscape.

But in outlining the challenging nature of the film and it’s subject matter, The Substance is a thought-provoking film that offers a scathing critique of the beauty industry and body image and the harmful effects it can have on women. Through its disturbing narrative and striking visuals, the film forces viewers to confront the dark side of the obsession with youth and beauty.

The Substance is in select cinemas now