Five Christian-themed films worth watching

Over the years Christian films have always enjoyed their place as being too preachy for non-church goers and heavy handed compared to latest blockbuster offerings.

These films, often adaptations from apocalyptic fiction that is all about the coming of the anti-Christ and the smoking sandshoes, of those raptured souls and people coming back from death with stories of seeing the light have really become a genre of their own.

So we have compiled a short list of five films with Christian messages that might just be worth watching.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a biopic that explores the life and legacy of Tammy Faye Bakker, a controversial and charismatic televangelist who rose to fame and fortune with her husband Jim Bakker in the 1970s and ’80s. The film, starring an unrecognisable Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, portrays Tammy Faye as a woman of faith, compassion and resilience, who faced scandals, betrayals and personal struggles with grace and courage. The film also examines the cultural and political impact of Tammy Faye’s ministry, which was inclusive of marginalised groups and challenged the conservative Christian establishment.

Amazing Grace

The 2006 film about William Wilberforce’s campaign to abolish the slave trade in Britain works on several levels: It’s a gripping historical drama; it’s a compelling story about social activism and it’s a moving testimony to the power of faith and reliance on a higher calling. The cast is uniformly excellent and the because it had a reasonable budget the setting and production design are excellent.

Silence

Silence is a powerful and challenging film by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, based on the novel by Shūsaku Endō. Set in 17th-century Japan, the film follows two young Jesuit priests (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) who embark on a perilous mission to find their mentor (Liam Neeson) and spread the gospel in a country where Christianity is outlawed and brutally suppressed. Facing unimaginable hardships and moral dilemmas, the priests must confront their own faith and the meaning of God’s silence in the midst of suffering.

End of the Spear

In 1956, five Christian missionaries were killed after making contact with a remote tribe in Ecuador. Years later, the son of one of those men moved to the jungle where his father was killed and spent his childhood there. End of the Spear recounts the unique friendship that developed between Nate Saint—the son of the missionary pilot killed in the ‘50s—and one of the men responsible for the attack, who would eventually become a Christian himself. The release of the 2005 film wasn’t without some controversy because of the subject matter, but its fascinating, real-life story makes it one of the most interesting faith-based movies produced in the last 15 years.

Book of Eli

Not exactly the best of Denzel Washington’s “grouchy killing machine” performances, but it’s one of his more intriguing movies. The Book of Eli follows Washington as a post-apocalyptic wanderer (with a big secret) while Mila Kunis plays his scrappy tagalong. It’s an uneven film, but the mystery of Eli’s book and the stylish eye of directors Allen and Albert Hughes keep things clipping along even when the script stutters. Washington brings an unexpected sensitivity to the role and, hey, when has it not been fun to watch Gary Oldman play the bad guy?