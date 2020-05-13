Your say: Celebrating and appreciating nurses
Nurses and midwiferies touch all of our lives at some point. They are highly skilled and multi-faceted professionals. These patients’ caregivers help to manage physical needs, prevent illness and treat health conditions. They observe and monitor the patients, recording any relevant information to aid in treatment decision-making.
Twenty twenty is time to reflect on these skills, the commitment and expert clinical care they bring, and the impact they make on the lives of so many people. Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response – providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions.
We should appreciate, recognise and celebrate nurses. We thank them for discharging their duties effectively such as responsibilities and accountabilities for safe, compassionate, person-centred, evidence-based nursing that respects and maintains dignity and human rights.
Handsen Chikowore
