Your say: Biodiversity-a concern that is urgent and existential
It is adequately clear that the recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist. The foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable all come from nature.
Biodiversity is the foundation that supports all life on land and below water. It affects every aspect of human health, providing clean air and water, nutritious foods, scientific understanding and medicine sources, natural disease resistance, and climate change mitigation.
Changing, or removing one element of this web affects the entire life system and can produce negative consequences. Our nature has been adversely affected by human actions, including deforestation, encroachment on wildlife habitats, intensified agriculture, and acceleration of climate change.
We should manage biodiversity and avoid severe implications for humanity, including the collapse of food and health systems.
Handsen Chikowore
