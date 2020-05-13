  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
    I shall not want
    I shall not want
    Is God good?
    Is God good?
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    One for the fans
    One for the fans
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Your say: Biodiversity-a concern that is urgent and existential

Your say: Biodiversity-a concern that is urgent and existential

It is adequately clear that the recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist. The foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable all come from nature.

Biodiversity is the foundation that supports all life on land and below water. It affects every aspect of human health, providing clean air and water, nutritious foods, scientific understanding and medicine sources, natural disease resistance, and climate change mitigation.

Changing, or removing one element of this web affects the entire life system and can produce negative consequences. Our nature has been adversely affected by human actions, including deforestation, encroachment on wildlife habitats, intensified agriculture, and acceleration of climate change.

We should manage biodiversity and avoid severe implications for humanity, including the collapse of food and health systems.

Handsen Chikowore

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top