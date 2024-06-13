X allowing Adult Content

There is already a proliferation of adult content across the internet and now X (formerly Twitter) officially wants to be a major player in this unhelpful, exploitative and harmful space.

In May X updated it’s content policy to allow users to “share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior (sic), provided it’s properly labeled and not prominently displayed.”

“We believe that users should be able to create, distribute and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed,” X says in the update. “Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality.”

Many social media platforms often skate the margins of exploitative and questionable content, but users have been able to flag this content as inappropriate and have it removed, X now seems to want to open the adult content floodgates.

Given the issues that online adult content already cause in terms of mental health and the proliferation of domestic and family violence this is a very disappointing development.

X has already gained a reputation for outrage and creating eco-chambers, but Musk’s new foray into this territory means the platform will only get worse. The company and new owner’s inability to regulate content along with recent sackings of departments within X that were attempting to bring some of the ethics into question, means if you haven’t already, it’s time to delete the platform.