Women in Ministry retreat to provide contemplation, creativity, and community

The annual Women in Ministry retreat will take place from 15 to 18 May.

Susanna Pain will be leading the retreat. Ms Pain is a spiritual director and a life member of the Australian Network for Spiritual Direction. She is co-founder and Life Member of InterPlay Australia. Susanna works part time as Senior Associate: Community, Spiritual Care and the Arts at Benedictus Contemplative Church in Canberra.

‘The retreat will be a time of quiet reflection, prayer, and creativity,” she said.



“We are focusing on contemplation, creativity, and community. Retreatants will have the space and time to rekindle their relationship with God, and with each other.”

The retreat is open to women currently in ministry in various placements across the NSW and ACT synod, including those who are ordained as Ministers of the Word, Deacons and Pastors.

Rev. Ellie Elia previously said that the event was one of the highlights of her year.



“I’m always amazed how this space offers such depth in a short time. I cherish the wisdom and joy of this women’s space,” Rev. Elia said.

The Women in Ministry retreat runs from 15 to 18 May 2023 at St Joseph’s Spirityauty & Education Centre, Kincumber South.

For more information, and to register, visit the Eventbrite page here.