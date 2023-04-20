  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The living and enduring word of God
    The living and enduring word of God
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
  • Reviews
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
  • News
  • Events
Home
Women in Ministry retreat to provide contemplation, creativity, and community

Women in Ministry retreat to provide contemplation, creativity, and community

The annual Women in Ministry retreat will take place from 15 to 18 May.

Susanna Pain will be leading the retreat. Ms Pain is a spiritual director and a life member of the Australian Network for Spiritual Direction. She is co-founder and Life Member of InterPlay Australia. Susanna works part time as Senior Associate: Community, Spiritual Care and the Arts at Benedictus Contemplative Church in Canberra.

‘The retreat will be a time of quiet reflection, prayer, and creativity,” she said.

“We are focusing on contemplation, creativity, and community. Retreatants will have the space and time to rekindle their relationship with God, and with each other.”

The retreat is open to women currently in ministry in various placements across the NSW and ACT synod, including those who are ordained as Ministers of the Word, Deacons and Pastors.

Rev. Ellie Elia previously said that the event was one of the highlights of her year.

“I’m always amazed how this space offers such depth in a short time. I cherish the wisdom and joy of this women’s space,” Rev. Elia said.

The Women in Ministry retreat runs from 15 to 18 May 2023 at St Joseph’s Spirityauty & Education Centre, Kincumber South.

For more information, and to register, visit the Eventbrite page here.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top