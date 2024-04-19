Why are there differences between the gospels? 

An upcoming online workshop will explore the differences between the four canonical gospels.

Uniting Theological College’s Dr Alexandra Robinson will run the workshop. She told Insights she hoped participants might take away fresh appreciation of the gospels’ differences.

“As the title suggests, in this workshop we will be reading various versions of the same gospel story alongside one another, exploring why the accounts of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John may differ,” Dr Robinson said.



“This workshop aims to reveal that these variations are not discrepancies but are valuable insights that reflect each writer’s theological perspective. We often conflate a particular story about Jesus, such as the Easter story or the Christmas account, mixing together different parts of the four gospels instead of noticing what makes each telling unique and theologically rich in its own right.”



“My hope is that this workshop will give participants tools for reading the gospels slowly and carefully, paying attention to what gives each their own voice and individual view of Jesus.”

“Whether you’re a layperson, preacher, Bible study leader, or simply curious about the gospels, we welcome all who are interested in gaining a deeper appreciation of the diverse portrayals of Jesus in the Scriptures.”

Reading the Gospels Side By Side takes place on 2 May, online via Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30pm. Registration is free. For more information, visit the official event page here.