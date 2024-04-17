Film fundraiser for Gazan refugees being settled in Australia

Leichhardt Uniting Church will host a fuindraiser for Gazan refugees starting from 6pm on Saturday 4 May.

Come along and support the vent if you are able and get a meal from the Gaza Food Truck on site, mingle, chat and then sit down in the Church Hall for a 6.45pm screening of the film 5 Broken Cameras.

About 5 Broken Cameras

This exceptional documentary is a deeply personal first-hand account of life and nonviolent resistance in Bil’in, a West Bank village where Israel is building a security fence. When his fourth son, Gibreel, is born, Emad, a Palestinian villager, gets his first camera. In his village, Bil’in, a separation barrier is being built and the villagers start to resist this decision.

For more than five years, Emad films the struggle, which is led by two of his best friends, alongside filming how Gibreel grows. Very soon it affects his family and his own life. Daily arrests and night raids scare his family; his friends, brothers and himself are either shot or arrested. One camera after another is shot at or smashed. Each of the five cameras tells part of his deeply personal and gripping story.

100% of ticket price funds will go towards supporting and settling Gazan families arriving in Australia via Palestinian Christians in Australia. You can also donate on their website here.

Get your tickets here!