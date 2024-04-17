  • Home
    Sitting with the questions
    Sitting with the questions
    Embracing listening, humility, repentance, and peacemaking during times of division
    Embracing listening, humility, repentance, and peacemaking during times of division
    Mission in the Autumn season
    Mission in the Autumn season
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women's Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani's Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
Film fundraiser for Gazan refugees being settled in Australia

Film fundraiser for Gazan refugees being settled in Australia

Leichhardt Uniting Church will host a fuindraiser for Gazan refugees starting from 6pm on Saturday 4 May.

Come along and support the vent if you are able and get a meal from the Gaza Food Truck on site, mingle, chat and then sit down in the Church Hall for a 6.45pm screening of the film 5 Broken Cameras.

About 5 Broken Cameras

This exceptional documentary is a deeply personal first-hand account of life and nonviolent resistance in Bil’in, a West Bank village where Israel is building a security fence. When his fourth son, Gibreel, is born, Emad, a Palestinian villager, gets his first camera. In his village, Bil’in, a separation barrier is being built and the villagers start to resist this decision.

For more than five years, Emad films the struggle, which is led by two of his best friends, alongside filming how Gibreel grows. Very soon it affects his family and his own life. Daily arrests and night raids scare his family; his friends, brothers and himself are either shot or arrested. One camera after another is shot at or smashed. Each of the five cameras tells part of his deeply personal and gripping story.

 100% of ticket price funds will go towards supporting and settling Gazan families arriving in Australia via Palestinian Christians in Australia. You can also donate on their website here.

Get your tickets here!

