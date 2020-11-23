  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Women and the early church
    Women and the early church
    What do we know about who wrote the letters attributed to Paul?
    What do we know about who wrote the letters attributed to Paul?
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Who are the Samaritans?
  • Reviews
    Why do we create art?
    Why do we create art?
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Who is Jesus Christ for us today?

Who is Jesus Christ for us today?

In January, a new four-day intensive will explore will explore Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s question, ‘Who is Jesus Christ for us today?’

United Theological College (UTC) Principal Rev. Dr Peter Walker will deliver the intensive.

“Jesus is the crux of Christian faith and discipleship – the most intriguing and, in some ways, most misunderstood figure,” he said.

 “Messiah? Great Teacher? Saviour? His call appears simple and yet unfolds into a lifetime of questions: ‘Follow me.’”

According to Rev. Dr Walker, the subject draws on the biblical witness, how the early Church arrived at the Nicene Creed, and the perspectives of contemporary theologies of the life and ministry of Jesus.

The intensive is the latest in a series held at Port Macquarie, which Rev. Dr Walker said was intended to be a part of an initiative to bring UTC, “to the people.”

“UTC is the Synod’s college and the faculty are eager to find new ways to offer theological education for Christian discipleship throughout the church,” he said.

“And so we began teaching subjects at Port Macquarie two years ago. There is a wonderful group of people up on the mid-North Coast who have enrolled in our Graduate Diploma of Theology. It is big help that Charles Sturt University has a wonderful campus in Port, and beaches are the bonus after class.”

“UTC specially wants to Synod to know that our classrooms are open both to people enrolled in CSU subjects and anyone who wishes to join us simply for the challenge and joy of learning (what we call Audit Students). And so, people can contact UTC and register to audit a subjects, join the class, and pay only a minimal charge to cover costs of preparing materials. Theological education at UTC is available to the whole church, not just those undertaking degrees or preparing for ordination.”

Jesus the Saviour runs at Port Macquarie from 18 to 22 January 2020. For more information, visit United Theological College’s website here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#wednesdaywisdom "Anxiety weighs down the heart, b…
As part of the Synod Climate Action Strategy adopt…
In an interview published last week, NSW.ACT Moder…
Mission Australia’s new Youth Survey Report 2020 h…
Today is #WorldChildrensDay. The National Safe Chu…
Are you looking for new ways of "doing church" in…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top