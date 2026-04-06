What’s the Point of Education in an Age of AI?

A quiet but profound shift is taking place in classrooms around the world. It is not just the arrival of artificial intelligence tools, nor the debates about cheating, assessment, or screen time. It is something deeper — a cultural message that young people are absorbing long before educators have found the language to respond to it.

That message sounds something like this: Artificial intelligence will soon do everything you do, and it will do it faster and better than you ever could.

For adults, this idea is unsettling enough. For teenagers, it can be existential.

Imagine being 15 years old, sitting in a classroom already struggling to hold your attention, aware that any question your teacher asks can be answered instantly by Google Gemini on the school-issued Chromebook in front of you. The friction that once accompanied learning — the searching, the confusion, the slow formation of understanding — disappears. Why wrestle with an essay when a machine can draft one in seconds? Why memorise facts when retrieval is effortless? Why even try to think deeply when outsourcing thought feels efficient, normal, even inevitable?

The question lurking underneath is unavoidable: What is education actually for now?

For much of modern history, education has been tied to knowledge acquisition. Schools existed to transmit information — history, mathematics, science, literature — because information itself was scarce. Teachers were gatekeepers. Libraries were cavernous treasure chests. Learning meant gaining access to what you did not already possess.

Artificial intelligence destabilises that model entirely. Information is no longer scarce; it is plain old overwhelming. Answers are abundant, immediate, and often persuasive. The old justification for schooling — “you need to know this because you won’t always have access to it” — no longer rings true to students living online.

But this disruption may expose something important: education was never primarily about information. We simply mistook the tool for the purpose.

Education, at its best, is not about producing answers. It is about forming people.

AI can generate responses, but it cannot develop judgment. It can summarise arguments, but it cannot decide what is worth caring about. It can imitate creativity, but it does not experience wonder, frustration, or moral responsibility. These human capacities — discernment, curiosity, resilience, empathy — are precisely what education should cultivate.

The danger is not that students will use AI. The danger is that they may conclude their own thinking no longer matters.

When young people hear repeatedly that machines will outperform them, motivation erodes. Why struggle through algebra if algorithms will always calculate better? Why learn to write if AI composes more polished prose? The risk is a generation that confuses efficiency with meaning.

Yet struggle is not a flaw in education; it is its mechanism. Learning happens through effort, through misunderstanding, failing, learning, revision, and persistence. Cognitive scientists have long shown that difficulty strengthens understanding, that time away from screens is beneficial for curiosity and creativity. Remove effort entirely and learning becomes shallow imitation.

AI offers answers without the formative journey that makes knowledge personal.

This creates a paradox for educators. The tools that can enhance learning can also short-circuit it. Used well, AI can function like a tutor — explaining concepts, offering feedback, expanding curiosity. Used poorly, it becomes intellectual outsourcing.

The question, then, is not whether AI belongs in education. It’s already present. The question is, how schools help students understand why thinking for themselves still matters.

Perhaps education in the age of AI must shift from teaching students what to know toward helping them understand how to know and why knowing matters at all.

Critical thinking becomes less about recalling facts and more about evaluating truth. Writing becomes less about producing text and more about clarifying thought. Creativity becomes less about originality of output and more about authenticity of perspective.

In this sense, AI may force education back toward its oldest philosophical roots. Socrates worried that writing itself would weaken memory and understanding. Yet the goal of his teaching was never memorisation; it was the cultivation of wisdom through dialogue and questioning.

The same may now be true again. If machines handle routine cognition, schools may finally have space to focus on formation — ethical reasoning, collaboration, , curiosity, imagination, and the search for and making meaning.

There is also a spiritual dimension to this conversation that is rarely acknowledged. Human dignity has long been tied to our capacity to think and create. If young people begin to believe that machines surpass them in these areas, they may quietly internalise a diminished sense of their own worth.

Education must therefore affirm something countercultural: human value does not lie in outperforming machines.

A student’s worth is not measured by speed, productivity, or optimisation. It lies in consciousness, relationship, moral agency, and the capacity to love and be loved — qualities that no algorithm possesses.

Seen this way, the purpose of education becomes clearer, not less.

Education prepares people not merely for employment but for participation in human life. It teaches us how to live with others, how to wrestle with complexity, how to seek truth even when answers are uncertain. AI may assist with tasks, but it cannot replace the human task of becoming.

The bored 15-year-old staring at a Chromebook does not need convincing that AI is powerful. They already know that. What they need is a reason to believe their own mind is still worth developing.

The challenge for educators, parents, and even faith communities is to articulate that reason convincingly.

In an age where machines can produce answers instantly, education’s purpose may be revealed more sharply than ever: not to compete with artificial intelligence, but to nurture the deeply human intelligence that gives knowledge meaning in the first place.