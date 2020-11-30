  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What do we know about who wrote the letters in the name of the apostles?
    What do we know about who wrote the letters in the name of the apostles?
    Advent in a time of pandemic
    Advent in a time of pandemic
    Women in the New Testament: Six problem passages
    Women in the New Testament: Six problem passages
    Women and the early church
    Women and the early church
  • Reviews
    Can Hope Come From Tragedy?
    Can Hope Come From Tragedy?
    Why do we create art?
    Why do we create art?
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
What I’m reading: Rev. Dr Ian Robinson

What I’m reading: Rev. Dr Ian Robinson

Lately Rev. Dr Ian Robinson has been reading and reflecting on… 

Rethinking Leadership: Building Capacity for positive Change
Peter Kaldor, Naomi Nash and Sophie Paterson

Gone are the days of heroes and soloists in fixed roles. Traditional approaches to leadership belong to more settled and predictable times. This book invites us, with excellent research and wide background,  to examine first the nature of the complex change we are in and what we are now seeking  or needing. To take us though the groundwork, the authors tell stories and lead us through a mosaic of possibilities, dimensions and foundations. Among the thousands of leadership books on the market, this one stands out as grounded, accessible and anchored in the real life of communities. The authors were recently in shared roles in the New River Leadership. Kaldor was formerly the founding director of the National Church Life Survey.

Facing Decline Finding Hope – new possibilities for faithful churches
Jeffrey D Jones

A few large churches that newly appear do not make up for the reality of many more steadily declining churches. Anxiety and shame have become a part of the identity of those churches. They tried everything they were asked to try, tried harder at what they used to do, and now see no hope. Jones takes us into the identity question and bridges biblical and contemporary language to face the honest truth about where we are at, to set aside the survival or doom mentality, and to shape a future. This book is for church leaders. Jones  is a professor of leadership and ministry at Andover Newton Theological School.

Leading in a Culture of Change
Michael Fullan

In these times of challenge, a variety of studies in various sectors are sharing the discoveries of what makes effective change-leadership.  Fullan, formerly a professor of Education, has pioneered many major projects that turned around ailing education systems. He expands here into the community and business sectors to highlight the core pursuits of change-leadership. That core is not based on executive authority but on ‘relationships, relationships, relationships’. It is practical, researched, developmental and a healthy corrective to leadership theories that are inappropriate to the church’s people and purposes. Fullan takes us much closer to a workable, nuanced dynamic.

Rev. Dr Ian Robinson is the Alan Walker Lecturer in Leadership, Evangelism, Apologetics and Mission. His own books include Makes You Wonder – Exercises that Grow Capacity in Faith Sharing and Hot Gospel: A Call and a Plan for Eco-Missiology

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

On 11 March, the @greenfaithworld (GFI) Network wi…
How do we encounter God personally, locally, withi…
#reducemyfootprint Are you ready to start your com…
Don't forget TODAY's event, at 7pm, hosted by Rose…
#wednesdaywisdom "Anxiety weighs down the heart, b…
As part of the Synod Climate Action Strategy adopt…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top