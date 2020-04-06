  • Home
    Holy week: A week set apart, in a time set apart
    Turning inward
    Where can we find hope this Easter?
    Immersing ourselves in the experience of Holy Week
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
Wesley Mission does Holy Week differently

Wesley Mission does Holy Week differently

Wesley Mission’s annual Easter Mission will respond to health restrictions in place and will be filmed in a studio. Previously the event has been a public one held at landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House.

The Rev. Keith Garner is Wesley Mission’s superintendent.

“Australians have suffered devastating summer bushfires that made headlines around the world, but the spirit of our people is not crushed,” Rev Garner said.

“Our prayer is, amongst all of the challenges we continue to face, that 2020 may be the year that more people will be receptive to the message of hope we find in Easter.”

“The location changes, but the message doesn’t. We thank God that in a time where gatherings are not permitted this clear Christian message will reach people isolated in their homes through TV broadcast, simulcast on radio and streaming via our website and social media,” Rev. Garner said.

The Isolation of the Cross

At 5 pm each day during Holy Week, Rev. Garner will stream a conversational style devotion, ‘The Isolation of the Cross’.

This series explores the final words Jesus spoke from the Cross.

  • Episode 1: Forgiveness that frees – Palm Sunday
  • Episode 2: The power of life that endures – Monday 6 April
  • Episode 3: Kindness that connects with others – Tuesday 7 April
  • Episode 4: The questions which are difficult to answer – Wednesday 8 April
  • Episode 5: The parched cry for help – Thursday 9 April
  • Episode 6: When will it be over? – Good Friday
  • Episode 7: The last word on death – Easter Saturday

“Amidst the fear and anxiety we’re witnessing on a global scale, the living hope we receive through life in Jesus Christ stands out as remarkable good news in our current climate,”  Rev. Garner said.

A new episode will premiere each day at 5 pm on Wesley Mission’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel and at wesleymission.org.au

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

