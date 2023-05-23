Vale, Tim Keller

Prolific author Tim Keller passed away on Friday 19 May after a three year cancer battle. He was 72.

Dr Keller was the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York, which announced his death. He was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer in 2020.

A letter sent to congregation members informed them of Dr Keller’s passing.

“Tim loved what he did,” it read.

“He loved interacting with Redeemer congregants and global ministry leaders alike. He delighted in communicating the profound wonder and transforming power of the gospel of grace.”

“There was no dissonance between the man you saw publicly and the man you witnessed privately. When asked how he wanted to be remembered, he would say that he didn’t think a lot about legacy, and then reference something Martin Lloyd Jones said about his name being written in the Lamb’s book of life. And he might on occasion say, “I do hope my grandchildren remember me.””

“There will never be another Tim Keller and we will all miss him.”

Former United States President George W. Bush was among the prominent people who issued condolences.

Statement by President George W. Bush on Timothy J. Keller:



"Tim Keller was one of America’s foremost Christian thinkers and preachers. He was a great church builder, a prolific author, and a profound philosopher. I’m fortunate to have gotten to know him. And I’m one of many who… — The George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 19, 2023

Dr Keller has been remembered for his generous nature dealing with people who disagreed with him and his calls for Christians to handle debates with more civility for one another.

However, he leaves a complicated and controversial legacy due to his opposition to the ordination of women and promotion of complementarian theology.

Dr Tim Keller is survived by his wife Kathy, and his children and grandchildren.