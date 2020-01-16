UTC Opening Day opens the college to the community

With the academic year set to begin in early March, United Theological College is preparing for its annual opening day, a tradition that opens the college up to the wider Uniting Church community.

Dr Michael Mawson, Senior Lecturer in Systematic Theology and Ethics, will deliver the inaugural lecture for the year, ‘When Someone Else Dresses You and Leads You’: Reflections on Ageing and Disability’.



Dr Mawson told Insights that the lecture will be “accessible to a general audience.”

“It draws on some of my own pastoral and practical experiences, as well as research I’ve been doing over the last year about how we think about and experience ageing and disability,” he said.



“The lecture will both reflect on some of our standard scripts for thinking about ageing (i.e. gerontology and medicine), and suggest how Christian theology might have something different to offer.”



The Opening Day will be of particular interest to incoming and prospective students, but all are welcome.

“It is really a chance to come together and celebrate the beginning of the year,” Dr Mawson said.



“There will be a range of activities throughout the day.”

United Theological College’s Opening Day takes place on Tuesday, 28 February 2020.



Register for the event via Eventbrite here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor