Uniting wins Excellence in Sustainability Award

Uniting won the Excellence in Sustainability Award at the Sydney Business Awards 2024 on Tuesday 18 June. The award recognises the commitment to sustainable practices.

The Sydney Business Awards 2024 awards evening took place at Sydney’s Town Hall on Tuesday, 18 June.

Uniting won the award based on sustainability achievements over the past 12 months. Simon Furness, Director of Property and Housing attended the awards night.

“Environmental sustainability is one of Uniting’s highest priorities. For decades, the Uniting Church has spoken out on the need to protect our environment,” he said.

“This award is a fantastic recognition of the work we have done to date in reducing our impact on the environment and the ongoing work that will see us achieve net zero emissions by 2040.”

Uniting’s sustainability goals and achievements are available here.