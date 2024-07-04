Home
Uniting wins Excellence in Sustainability Award

Uniting wins Excellence in Sustainability Award

Uniting won the Excellence in Sustainability Award at the Sydney Business Awards 2024 on Tuesday 18 June. The award recognises the commitment to sustainable practices. 

The Sydney Business Awards 2024 awards evening took place at Sydney’s Town Hall on Tuesday, 18 June.  

Uniting won the award based on sustainability achievements over the past 12 months. Simon Furness, Director of Property and Housing attended the awards night. 

“Environmental sustainability is one of Uniting’s highest priorities. For decades, the Uniting Church has spoken out on the need to protect our environment,” he said. 

“This award is a fantastic recognition of the work we have done to date in reducing our impact on the environment and the ongoing work that will see us achieve net zero emissions by 2040.” 

Uniting’s sustainability goals and achievements are available here. 

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top