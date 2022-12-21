Uniting Church joins Religious Communities Advisory Council

The NSW Government’s new Religious Communities Advisory Council will meet for the first time on Monday, 23 January.

The 15 member council will advise Government about matters relating to religious communities across the state.

The council’s membership was first announced on 19 December. It will be led by Multicultural NSW Advisory Board Chair Nick Kaldas.

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure welcomed the new members, who will advise on matters relating to religious communities across NSW.

“I want to thank each member for self-nominating themselves and helping the NSW Government strengthen engagement with faith communities,” Mr Coure said.

“We understand when communities and government work closely together, it leads to better outcomes for everyone, and that is exactly what we will achieve for religious communities across the state with this new advisory council.”

Rev. David Riethmuller will represent the Uniting Church.

The membership represents a wide range of faith communities across the state, including Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Bahai’i and other traditions.

The Council’s work is guided by the Multicultural Principles, which are enshrined in the Multicultural NSW Act 2000 as the policy of the State in NSW. The council’s first meeting takes place on Monday, 23 January.

The members will all serve two-year terms.