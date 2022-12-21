Second Coming returns

The comedic comic series Second Coming is returning in April.

Written by 2022 Eisner winner Mark Russell with art by Richard Pace and Leonard Kirk, Second Coming: Trinity will see Jesus babysitting a child with super powers.

Meanwhile, his roommate—the superhero called Sunstar—faces his greatest enemy, and his own guilt, in a court of law. The first issue of the news series lands in stores in April and will feature a cover by Richard Pace as well as a variant cover by Howard Chaykin.

Tom Peyer is Ahoy Comics’ Editor in Chief.

“If you haven’t read a SECOND COMING series and you think you know what it is, I guarantee you do not,” Mr Peyer said.

“The high concept of, “What if Jesus lived with a superhero?” is an arresting one, but it doesn’t begin to suggest what a wise, kind, and funny piece of work its creators have given us.”

Series wrier Mark Russell said that he still has a lot of ideas left for the series, including for future instalments.

“So much of what I’d planned from the beginning for the story of Sunstar and his roommate Christ happens in the upcoming fourth series, so I’m really glad we’ve made it this far,” Mr Russell said.

“The biggest moments of this series are still ahead.”

Second Coming was the subject of some controversy in 2019. Initially slated for release at DC Vertigo, the series was pulled after objections were raised by an online petition. At the request of the creators, the series’ rights were handed back to them. It was later published by Ahoy Comics, with the first issue coming out in July 2019. A follow up series released in 2020.

Second Coming: Trinity will be published monthly by Ahoy Comics. The first issue will be in stores in April.