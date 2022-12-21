  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Second Coming returns

Second Coming returns

The comedic comic series Second Coming is returning in April.

Written by 2022 Eisner winner Mark Russell with art by Richard Pace and Leonard Kirk, Second Coming: Trinity will see Jesus babysitting a child with super powers.

Meanwhile, his roommate—the superhero called Sunstar—faces his greatest enemy, and his own guilt, in a court of law. The first issue of the news series lands in stores in April and will feature a cover by Richard Pace as well as a variant cover by Howard Chaykin.

Tom Peyer is Ahoy Comics’ Editor in Chief.

“If you haven’t read a SECOND COMING series and you think you know what it is, I guarantee you do not,” Mr Peyer said.

“The high concept of, “What if Jesus lived with a superhero?” is an arresting one, but it doesn’t begin to suggest what a wise, kind, and funny piece of work its creators have given us.”

Series wrier Mark Russell said that he still has a lot of ideas left for the series, including for future instalments.

“So much of what I’d planned from the beginning for the story of Sunstar and his roommate Christ happens in the upcoming fourth series, so I’m really glad we’ve made it this far,” Mr Russell said.

“The biggest moments of this series are still ahead.”

Second Coming was the subject of some controversy in 2019. Initially slated for release at DC Vertigo, the series was pulled after objections were raised by an online petition. At the request of the creators, the series’ rights were handed back to them. It was later published by Ahoy Comics, with the first issue coming out in July 2019. A follow up series released in 2020.

Second Coming: Trinity will be published monthly by Ahoy Comics. The first issue will be  in stores in April.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top