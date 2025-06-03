Uniting Church Chaplain Brings Dragon Tale to Life

A Uniting Church university chaplain will soon release her first children’s book, a story about a young girl overcoming her fears to befriend a dragon.

Rev. Dr Christine Gapes is the Uniting Church Chaplain at Western Sydney University. She was the Synod’s first youth worker and has run workshops on the topic of grief.

Her first children’s book, Liriel and the Dragon, tells the story of a young girl living in Australia’s bush who has to overcome her fears and befriend a dragon. The story aims to help empower children and teenagers.

According to Rev. Dr Gapes, much of the work on the book took place in 2024, which was the Chinese Year of the Dragon.

Rev. Dr Gapes said the adult experience of being made redundant inspired the book.

“When I was made redundant, I felt like the ground had disappeared beneath my feet. You just don’t know at the time, but I was fighting a lot of dragons,” she said.

“I began to realise I had to befriend the dragon, all the negativity I was living with.”

“I went to a supervisor who was very helpful.”

“I think God was speaking to me.”

The book is recommended for ages four plus.

“Liriel is about twelve in the book,” Rev. Dr Gapes said.

The publisher has options for two more books, and Rev. Dr Gapes said she has ideas for them.

“One of the books is going to be about how to help young people,” she said.

“We’ll have more of the dragons in the next books.”

Another Uniting Church person, Sarah Bryan, is the artist behind Liriel and the Dragon. As well as being an artist, Ms Bryan is a social worker and has long enjoyed illustrated children’s books.

“It’s brilliant work, I love it,” Rev. Dr Gapes said of the book’s artwork.

“When I got the final copy, I had to go back to my original notes. The artwork is so good.”

Rev. Dr Gapes told Insights she has had the idea for Lirel and the Dragon for more than 20 years.

“I had the story complete,” Rev. Gapes said.



“Part of the process was about overcoming self doubt.”

“Writing a children’s book is harder than people think.”

Liriel and the Dragon will officially launch on 19 July in Newcastle Adamstown Uniting Church at 11am. Rev. Dr Rod Pattenden will launch the book. Light refreshments will be provided, including red dragon scones. There will be activities for children.

A Sydney launch will take place in August.

Liriel and the Dragon is now available for preorder.

Jonathan Foye is a freelance journalist and academic