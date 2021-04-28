  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
  • Reviews
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Uniting Church calls for deeper climate commitment

Uniting Church calls for deeper climate commitment

The Uniting Church has called for the federal government to invest more in safeguarding the environment in its response to the 2021 federal budget.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 12 May, Uniting Church President Dr Deirdre Palmer welcomed the budget’s investment in aged care, but said that there were missed opportunities in areas which might bring about the flourishing of all people and all creation.

“It is disappointing to see there is next to no funding for renewable energy in the budget and no real plan for how Australia can invest in a more sustainable future and strengthen our response to climate change.”

The Uniting Church Synod of NSW and the ACT previously endorsed the School Strike for Climate at the  2019 Synod meeting and will participate in the event’s latest rallies on Friday, 21 May. Pitt Street Uniting Church will host a church service ahead of the rally from 10am. The service will be livestreamed on the Synod’s official Facebook page.

The 2021  United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, will take place from 1 to 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland. Recent climate change policy commitments from US President Joe Biden have placed pressure on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to increase the nation’s emissions reduction targets. The US announcement also saw nations such as Canada and Japan pledge deeper cuts.

To date, Prime Minister Morrison has defended Australia’s climate policy, recently saying, “Australia is doing our bit.”

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Men and women die because they don’t have clean wa…
WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU! 📣3️⃣0️⃣💗 Insights is tur…
Sending our love, gratitude and blessing to all mo…
Sending our love and blessings to all mother figur…
URGENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!💪 Frontier Services are l…
"There’s a road we must travel; there’s a promise…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top