UK Christians reluctant to talk about faith

Christian and Jewish people in the UK are the least willing to tell people about their faith compared to other religions, with 38% preferring to keep their beliefs private, according to a new study.

The poll of over 2000 UK adults, carried out by the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life (IIFL) also found resistance to the presence of religion in the workplace and politics. Some 42% of respondents said religion in the workplace was positive, while just 36% said politicians should speak about religion.

Despite these views, the study found religion appears important to life in the UK, with 62% agreeing that Christian heritage is important. There is also a perception that the UK welcomes religious diversity (60% agreed), while 73% of people report having friends of different faiths.

The survey also found that faith is of higher value and significance to Generation Z compared with previous generations. A higher proportion of Gen Z have changed faith compared with the 65-plus group. In addition, 72% of respondents in the 18-24 bracket believe faith helps them find purpose in life, compared to 47% of those over 65.

These findings come at a time when religion in politics has been garnering significant media attention in the UK. This week the Liberal Democrats party was accused of ousting high-profile candidate David Campanale, who claims he was bullied and harassed because of his Christian faith.

Supporters of Mr Campanale, an award-winning former BBC journalist and longtime Liberal Democrat activist, have lodged a complaint with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), which will carry out an independent investigation.

Amanda Taylor

