Home
UFS releases 2023 Impact Report

UFS releases 2023 Impact Report

On 25 October, Uniting Financial Services (UFS) launched its 2023 Impact Report. The report highlights the ways investments managed by UFS are helping to manage environmental, social, and governance issues.

The UFS investment portfolios are managed in accordance with the 14 investment principles of the Ethical and ESG Investment Policy. As UFS’ policy is aligned with the delivery of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), investment choices help to deliver on the SDGs.

Following detailed analysis of portfolio assets within the balance sheet endowment, including Treasury Assets, Lending, Equities, Property, and Infrastructure, the investment portfolio achieved an above-average alignment to the SDGs of 33.3 percent, versus the benchmark’s alignment of 18.3 percent.

The 2023 Impact Report contains details of the many investments the Synod and other investors make via UFS, including student accommodation, leading schools, green financiers, and sustainable infrastructure assets.

Read the full 2023 Impact Report here

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

