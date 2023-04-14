Tuggeranong celebrates inclusiveness with new mural

On 26 March, Tuggeranong Uniting Church celebrated the Becoming Beautiful intergenerational service.

According to organisers, it was a vibrant, fun celebration. The service marked the official launch of Tuggeranong Uniting Church’s new mural, which has added colour to the Erindale shopping precinct.

The mural was designed and painted by local mural-painter Geoff Filmer and his apprentice Jayden as an expression of welcoming community. Work began on 6 March.

Celebrating themes of hope and transformation, the service featured family-focused worship with crafts and music.

The event was topped off with a group photo and drone flyover with the newly-painted mural.

For more information on Tuggeranong Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here.