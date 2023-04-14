  • Home
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
    Making Church Safe for LGBTQIA+ People
    Making Church Safe for LGBTQIA+ People
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
Tuggeranong celebrates inclusiveness with new mural

On 26 March, Tuggeranong Uniting Church celebrated the Becoming Beautiful intergenerational service.

According to organisers, it was a vibrant, fun celebration. The service marked the official launch of Tuggeranong Uniting Church’s new mural, which has added colour to the Erindale shopping precinct.

The mural was designed and painted by local mural-painter Geoff Filmer and his apprentice Jayden as an expression of welcoming community. Work began on 6 March.

Celebrating themes of hope and transformation, the service featured family-focused worship with crafts and music.

The event was topped off with a group photo and drone flyover with the newly-painted mural.

For more information on Tuggeranong Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

