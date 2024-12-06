Transformative Storytelling and Collaboration At The Edges

Karina Kreminski and Armen Gakavian have embarked on an ambitious and inspiring creative journey called At the Edges. This new initiative seeks to amplify the voices of innovators and edge leaders—individuals experimenting with bold and unconventional approaches to spirituality, creativity, and community. Rooted in a shared passion for fostering new ideas and uplifting others, At the Edges is shaping up to be more than just a publishing platform; it’s a nurturing space for transformative storytelling and collaboration.

For Armen Gakavian, At the Edges represents the next chapter in his career, following almost a decade as editor at Ethos. Kreminski, a writer, says, “This is something that has been sitting in Armen for a long time and me more recently—writing is my happy place,” she explains.

Together, the pair envision At the Edges as a space for creative exploration, mentorship, and storytelling, particularly for those operating on the fringes of traditional systems.

Gakavian explains: “Edges are liminal spaces where one thing ends, and another begins. It takes courage to walk a fine line and to stay at the edge. As we hear the voices from the edges and as we think about issues from the margins, we believe our society flourishes. As a ‘publishing community’ we believe in supporting emerging, at-the-edge writers who might not get a chance to publish elsewhere.”

Central to the endeavour is a deep commitment to generativity—the act of passing on skills, wisdom, and opportunities to others. “As we get older, there is the itch for generativity—sowing into others with the skills we have to see them flourish,” says Kreminski. The initiative builds on their previous work with Neighbourhood Matters, another project rooted in community engagement and innovative thinking.

It would not be a surprise that their first major undertaking is a book titled simply At the Edges, set for publication in late 2025. Co-edited by Gakavian, Kreminski, and New Zealand missiologist Steve Taylor, the book will feature contributions from 15 leaders working at the edges of church. “What these practitioners and contributors will focus on in their respective chapters is, ‘How did doing church differently change your theology?’” explains Kreminski, who is also a Mission Catalyst in the Uniting Church.

These leaders are grappling with significant challenges, both theological and practical, as they innovate within their contexts. Kreminski describes their work as doing deep theology “on the go,” with contributors continually adapting and reimagining faith in their localities.

“People on the edges of the church experience significant stress as they experiment on the fringes,” she says. “Not only do they feel marginalized, but often they’re continually theologically reflecting in their contexts. These leaders need to be championed as innovators—they have stories to tell about their joys and struggles in being on the edges of church.”

Building a Hybrid Publishing Community

Beyond the book, Gakavian and Kreminski envision At the Edges as a “hybrid publishing community” that nurtures and supports writers. They have already begun experimenting with pop-up writers’ studios, which Kreminski describes as “very successful.” Plans are underway to expand these efforts in 2025, including writers’ workshops, poetry reading nights, Zoom studios, and retreats in Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

“Writers can go to our webpage and pitch their ideas to us,” Kreminski says. “If they can tell us how they are ‘at the edge’—either as a writer or because of their topic—and if they are good, we may publish them!”

While the initiative welcomes writers from diverse backgrounds, it remains grounded in a set of core values. “We have certain values and will publish people who are in line with those values,” Kreminski notes. This approach ensures a cohesive vision while still fostering a wide array of perspectives.

Belief in the Power of Storytelling

At its heart, At the Edges is driven by a profound sense of purpose and calling. Kreminski and Gakavian are motivated by a desire to create space for “good writers, creatives, and innovators to circulate in a world that is increasingly becoming stale, colourless, and uniform.”

“Every time a writer shares their story with us, we come alive,” Kreminski says. “What we do comes from a very deep place of calling. We want to see those unique stories told.”

This sense of purpose aligns with their belief in the power of storytelling to shape the future, particularly for those challenging traditional paradigms. “Too often we sit in the status quo, doing the same thing over and over, hoping to get different results,” Kreminski reflects. “At the Edges aims to celebrate and champion those who dare to do things differently.”

Catalyzing a Movement

As Gakavian and Kreminski look to the future, they remain open to where this creative journey might lead. “We don’t know what the future holds, but we do love what we do,” Kreminski says.

With a growing roster of contributors, a slate of upcoming events, and an unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, At the Edges promises to be a vibrant and impactful space for years to come.

By centring the voices of those on the margins, At the Edges not only uplifts individuals but also models a new way of thinking about spirituality, creativity, and community.

For Gakavian and Kreminski, it’s about more than publishing books—it’s about catalyzing a movement.

How to Contact At the Edges Publishing

Photos by Johannes Geppert at Collage Atelier