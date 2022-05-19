Conference to explore transformative pastoral care

From 31 August to 2 September, the Soul Care Conference will explore what makes for transformative pastoral care.

The event’s keynote speakers include Rev. Graeme Tutt, Lifeline Chair John Brogden, and former Uniting Church president Dr Deirdre Palmer.

Rev. Graeme Tutt is Uniting NSW.ACT’s Head of Chaplaincy and Pastoral Practice, where he works with a team that provides spiritual care to residents in aged care, hospitals and prisons.



Prior to this role he has been in congregational ministry for over 20 years in a variety of urban and community contexts in inner Sydney.

“In many organisations there’s a healthy and important focus on ‘Wellbeing’ that recognises the importance of looking after people as whole beings,” he said.



“I’m exploring the connection between wellbeing and Pastoral or Spiritual Care, looking for similarities and differences. A particular question for focus is whether there are distinctive contributions that the Christian story brings to the care of people.”

“I’m looking forward to getting together with people who share a passion for pastoral care as a key part of the church’s calling in the world. It will be great to have the space to explore important issues and dimensions of pastoral care and to connect with people who are working in a similar sphere.”

“The Conference will have a great mix of inspiration from hearing others’ stories, theory and concepts for pastoral care, plus opportunities for practical skills and space for restful contemplation.”

The conference is aimed at ordained ministers, church and parachurch leaders, chaplains, and anyone else interested in pastoral care.

In addition to the three keynote speakers, there will be a wide range of workshops from others.

As well as taking place at Wesley Mission in Sydney, parts of the conference will be available online via Zoom.

The Soul Care Conference runs at Wesley Mission from 31 August to 2 September. For more information, visit the official website here.