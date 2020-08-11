Timeless miracles

Review: Fatima

Starring Harvey Keitel, Sônia Braga, Stephanie Gil, Joaquim De Almeida, Alejandra Howard

In this uplifting drama based on historical events, a 10-year-old shepherd, Lucia (Stephanie Gil), and her two younger cousins, Jacinta (Alejandra Howard) and Francisco (Jorge Lamelas), report visions of the Virgin Mary, The Lady of the Rosary, as she called herself. She gave them a message of peace and hope for all humankind in the Portuguese town of Fátima in the midst of World War I.

News of the apparitions spreads across the country, inspiring religious pilgrims to flock to Fatima, in the central region of Portugal, hoping to witness a miracle while provoking anger in officials of both the Catholic Church and the secularist government, who try to force them to recant their story.

This experience transformed their quiet lives and brought with it the attention of a world in need of peace.

Director Marco Pontecorvo (Pa-ra-da, “Game of Thrones”) delivers a new understanding of a story of faith that happened a century ago to contemporary audiences by presenting a skeptical author, Professor Nichols (Harvey Keitel), who tracks down the older Lucia (Sonia Braga), now an 80-year-old nun in a convent. Their dialogue is fascinating; it draws the line between those who choose to believe and those who are finding logical explanations to what happened back in 1917.

The movie, filmed entirely in Portugal provides authenticity and a well-conceived period setting.

It leads us to reflect on the light of the Virgin Mary that shined upon Francisco, Jacinta and Lucia still lighting the way for those who commit to a life of faith 100 years later.

With a remarkable soundtrack composed by Paolo Buonvino that includes the original song Gratia Plena performed by tenor Andrea Bocelli, Fatima, shows why it is still possible for humanity to believe in divine intervention, the power of prayer and inspiring people to work toward a better society even in our chaotic contemporary world.

In cinemas nationally September 3