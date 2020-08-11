  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
  • Reviews
    Timeless miracles
    Timeless miracles
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Timeless miracles

Timeless miracles

Review: Fatima

Starring Harvey Keitel, Sônia Braga, Stephanie Gil, Joaquim De Almeida, Alejandra Howard

In this uplifting drama based on historical events, a 10-year-old shepherd, Lucia (Stephanie Gil), and her two younger cousins, Jacinta (Alejandra Howard) and Francisco (Jorge Lamelas), report visions of the Virgin Mary, The Lady of the Rosary, as she called herself. She gave them a message of peace and hope for all humankind in the Portuguese town of Fátima in the midst of World War I.

News of the apparitions spreads across the country, inspiring religious pilgrims to flock to Fatima, in the central region of Portugal, hoping to witness a miracle while provoking anger in officials of both the Catholic Church and the secularist government, who try to force them to recant their story.

This experience transformed their quiet lives and brought with it the attention of a world in need of peace.

Director Marco Pontecorvo (Pa-ra-da, “Game of Thrones”) delivers a new understanding of a story of faith that happened a century ago to contemporary audiences by presenting a skeptical author, Professor Nichols (Harvey Keitel), who tracks down the older Lucia (Sonia Braga), now an 80-year-old nun in a convent.

Their dialogue is fascinating; it draws the line between those who choose to believe and those who are finding logical explanations to what happened back in 1917.

The movie, filmed entirely in Portugal provides authenticity and a well-conceived period setting.

It leads us to reflect on the light of the Virgin Mary that shined upon Francisco, Jacinta and Lucia still lighting the way for those who commit to a life of faith 100 years later.

With a remarkable soundtrack composed by Paolo Buonvino that includes the original song Gratia Plena performed by tenor Andrea Bocelli, Fatima, shows why it is still possible for humanity to believe in divine intervention, the power of prayer and inspiring people to work toward a better society even in our chaotic contemporary world.

In cinemas nationally September 3

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Angela Cadena

Angela Cadena

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

UnitingWorld has launched the South Sudan appeal t…
#WednesdayWisdom "Fear of man will prove to be a s…
Wester’ly, a coalition of groups devoted to overco…
@ucapulse is inviting all young migrant people to…
UnitingWorld shared some resources and key theolog…
Today is the International Day of Remembrance of a…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top