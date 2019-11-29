  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Leaving Luke, Meeting Matthew
    Leaving Luke, Meeting Matthew
    The church and toxic masculinity
    The church and toxic masculinity
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    What does it mean to pray?
    What does it mean to pray?
  • Reviews
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Christmas romance and redemption
    The ice holds firm on Frozen II
    The ice holds firm on Frozen II
    The force from above
    The force from above
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema

Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema

A film releasing in the US in January tells the remarkable true story about a psychiatrist treating three men living with schizophrenia who each claimed to be Jesus Christ.

Three Christs is set in 1959. It is based on Milton Rokeach’s nonfiction book The Tree Christs of Ypsilanti.

It stars Richard Gere as Dr Stone, as well as Walton Goggins, Peter Dinklage, and Brdley Whitford as the patients.

The film’s premise is largely related to the theme of compassion. Dr Stone’s major theory is that patients with schizophrenia should not be treated with confinement and electroshock therapy, as they were at the time the film is set. Instead, he advocates an approach that was based on empathy and understanding.

The film’s trailer shows moments of progress and setbacks that the men face. These range from solitary confinement to dancing in a church.

​The villain of the piece is Dr Orbus, the head of Ypsilanti who represents the old guard and believes the patients should remain locked away from sight.

The film first screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Three Christs releases in US cinemas and VOD on 10 January. No Australian release date has been announced at the time of writing. Insights will provide an update (and a film review) should this change.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
1
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top