Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema

A film releasing in the US in January tells the remarkable true story about a psychiatrist treating three men living with schizophrenia who each claimed to be Jesus Christ.



Three Christs is set in 1959. It is based on Milton Rokeach’s nonfiction book The Tree Christs of Ypsilanti.

It stars Richard Gere as Dr Stone, as well as Walton Goggins, Peter Dinklage, and Brdley Whitford as the patients.

The film’s premise is largely related to the theme of compassion. Dr Stone’s major theory is that patients with schizophrenia should not be treated with confinement and electroshock therapy, as they were at the time the film is set. Instead, he advocates an approach that was based on empathy and understanding.



The film’s trailer shows moments of progress and setbacks that the men face. These range from solitary confinement to dancing in a church.



​The villain of the piece is Dr Orbus, the head of Ypsilanti who represents the old guard and believes the patients should remain locked away from sight.



The film first screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Three Christs releases in US cinemas and VOD on 10 January. No Australian release date has been announced at the time of writing. Insights will provide an update (and a film review) should this change.

