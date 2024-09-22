The Trilogy Screening at St. Andrew’s Uniting Church

The Armenian Film Festival Australia (AFFA) recently captivated audiences highlighting the World Premiere of The Golden Chain of Mercy, a groundbreaking film that underscores the Australian and New Zealand connection to the Armenian genocide.

This screening was in partnership with the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia which took place in Sydney and Melbourne. The film paid tribute to the kindness and generosity of unsung heroes including missionaries of the evangelical churches, known today as the Uniting Church of Australia.

Attendees at the screening included General Secretary Rev. Jane Fry, Rev. Dr. William Emilsen, and Rev. Ken Day, all award recipients , along with the Moderator.

Following its success in Australia, the film made its way to Armenia on 14 September, where it was met with an enthusiastic audience of over 500 attendees. The documentary has already received more than 45 awards from international film festivals.

With the received success and in response to popular demand, the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia, co-producer and major sponsor of The Golden Chain of Mercy, has announced an exciting opportunity for audiences to experience the entire Trilogy of the Map of Gratitude project. This series includes three poignant films that dive into themes of mercy, compassion, and community support.

– Map of Salvation: Tuesday, 12 November 2024, at 7:00 pm

–The American Good Samaritans: Tuesday, 19 November 2024, at 7:00 pm

–The Golden Chain of Mercy: Tuesday, 26 November 2024, at 7:00 pm

These screenings will be held at St. Andrew’s Uniting Church War Memorial Hall, located at 47A Kenneth Street, Longueville, NSW 2066

Each screening will be accompanied by refreshments, and entry will be by a generous donation.

We encourage member churches and their congregations to join us for these screenings and to share the film’s messages within their communities.

More details on the screenings and movies can be found here.