“The Santa Clauses” will focus on the religious origin of St Nick, but not the birth of Christ

Tim Allen has revealed that his new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses will keep Christ in Christmas, which is kind of refreshing, if a little weird for a show predicated on the existence of Santa Claus. But as it turns out it’s the origins of St. Nicholas, not Jesus birth by the way.

In an interview with The Wrap, Allen explained that the show was originally not going to have a religious focus, but he pushed the writers to explore Christmas’ true origin story.

“It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters, and ghosts and goblins. I said, ‘No, this is Christ-mas. It’s Christ-mas. It literally is a religious holiday,’” Mr Allen explained.

The show will not be solely focused on the religious story, but it will tap into the true story of St. Nicholas.

“We don’t have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it. That’s what this is about. If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion,” Mr Allen said.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Allen shared why he believes the true story of Christmas is important to focus on and why “the heart of Christmas” is all about giving to others.

So no Jesus birth then… anyway, we take what we can get, right?

The six-part series follows up on the first three The Santa Clause films. Mr Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin, a man who becomes Santa Claus. The first two episodes premiered on Disney+ last week, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The Santa Clauses is streaming now on Disney+. Insights will have a full review soon.