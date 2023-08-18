  • Home
    A closer look at mentoring and discipleship
    A closer look at mentoring and discipleship
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    An iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
    An iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
The Margaret Jurd College Pathways Fund is changing lives

Margaret Jurd College (MJC)is a Uniting Church Special School, with its principal campus being located on land generously made available by the local Uniting Church congregation at Shortland in Newcastle. MJC has recently established a satellite campus at Tuncurry, again with the generous support of a local congregation. On this occasion the Foster-Tuncurry Uniting Church has stepped in to assist MJC.

The mission of MJC is to provide educational opportunities and support for traumatised children and young people who have been excluded from the mainstream education system.

The Board of MJC had been concerned that little or no support was available to former students after they concluded their time at MJC. Consequently, the Board established the Pathways Fund, with the objective of assisting eligible former students to take their next steps in life after leaving MJC. Those next steps might include pursuing further education by way of enrolment in a TAFE course, taking on an apprenticeship or undertaking a traineeship. The Pathways Fund, for instance, might provide financial support for an eligible former student who commences employment as an apprentice motor mechanic to help to pay for their first box of tools.

The Pathways Fund is administered by the MJC Board, with the assistance of the Pathways Fund Advisory Committee. That committee currently comprises an independent Chair, the Chair of The Hunter Presbytery and the Principal of MJC.

The establishment of  the Pathways Fund was made possible by generous seed funding provided by the Synod at the behest of the Lane Cove Uniting Church congregation, following the sale of property previously held under the beneficial stewardship of Lane Cove Uniting Church.

The Pathways Fund continues to operate with the assistance of donations from members of the public (often UCA members). Tax deductible donations to the Pathways Fund may be made by contacting MJC on (02) 4951 7314 or at donations@mjc.nsw.edu.au.

When contacting the College please specify that you would like your donation to be directed to the Pathways Fund.

If you would like to obtain more information regarding the Pathways Fund a copy of the Pathways Fund Advisory Committee’s Annual Report is available from MJC on request.

David Hodges, Margaret Jurd College

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

