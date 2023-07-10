Review: Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

If you’re a fan of heart-stopping stunts, mind-bending twists, and non-stop action, then this film is tailor-made for you.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Mission Impossible franchise, it’s that the stakes keep getting higher with each new installment. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is no exception. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this action-packed film delves deep into the global threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) while delivering heart-stopping sequences and mind-bending twists.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as the indomitable Ethan Hunt, the master spy who always manages to defy the odds. Cruise’s dedication to his craft is palpable, and it’s awe-inspiring to watch him perform death-defying stunts that would make anyone’s heart skip a beat. Whether it’s hanging from a helicopter or freefalling from a skyscraper in previous outings, Cruise’s commitment to authenticity shines through, adding a layer of intensity that sets this franchise apart. And with this new outing, well lets just say his commitment to making the stunts work is bonkers! Driving off a cliff on a motorcycle and freefalling is one stunt, and McQuarrie was so confident that there was more that is in the trailer.

The plot of Dead Reckoning Part One takes us on a global rollercoaster ride filled with espionage, double-crosses, and high-stakes missions both above and below the water. The IMF team finds themselves racing against time to prevent a catastrophic AI entity from having access to the information across global financial markets and bringing governments to their knees. The film raises thought-provoking questions about the ethical implications of AI advancements and the potential consequences of its unchecked proliferation, and about who can ever “own” such technology.

One of the film’s strengths lies in its ability to balance high-octane action sequences with compelling character development. While the thrills are undeniably a major draw, McQuarrie doesn’t shy away from exploring the emotional depths of his characters, with Hunt being bought back to the reason why he entered the IMF in the first place and coming face to face with a foe he thought was long dead.

We get a closer look at Ethan Hunt’s internal struggles and the toll his dangerous profession has taken on his personal life. These moments of vulnerability serve as a stark contrast to the adrenaline-fueled set pieces and provide an insight into Hunt’s “found” family – those IMF team members he fights to keep alive with every mission as the stakes are raised.

The chemistry among the cast members is another standout aspect of this film. The banter between Ethan Hunt and his team that has been developed over multiple films is portrayed by the returning talents of Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and first-timer Hayley Atwell, is not only entertaining but also adds a much-needed dose of humour to alleviate the tension.

Of course, no Mission Impossible film would be complete without its iconic set pieces. McQuarrie continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible — combining exceptional stunt work and mesmerizing cinematography by Rob Hardy — he immerses viewers in a world of high-octane espionage, crafting jaw-dropping action sequences that will leave you breathless. From as cat and mouse chase through Dubai airport to a thrilling car chase through the narrow streets of Rome, each set piece is meticulously choreographed, and the attention to detail is impeccable.

The breathtaking locations, whether it’s the exotic landscapes of Rome or the narrow streets of Venice, are beautifully showcased.

If there’s one criticism to be made, it’s that Dead Reckoning Part One leaves us craving for more. While this may frustrate some viewers who prefer a standalone story, it undeniably sets the stage for an epic continuation in Part Two as we wait to find out how Ethan Hunt and his team will confront the impending AI-driven crisis and save the world once again.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One not only delivers the thrills and excitement we’ve come to expect from the franchise but also elevates the storytelling by delving into the complex and ever-present possible threat of artificial intelligence. The film serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks posed by unchecked technological advancements and the urgent need for responsible innovation.

So grab your popcorn, buckle up, and get ready for an adrenaline rush like no other. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is a mission worth embarking on, should you choose to accept!